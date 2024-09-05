Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto takes the captain's armband for Italy's Under-21 side in their UEFA U-21 European Championships qualifier against San Marino this afternoon.

Gli Azzurrini sit atop their qualification group, two points ahead of the Republic of Ireland, but the Irish do have a game in hand on the Italians making victory over San Marino paramount if they are to take the one automatic qualification spot for next summer's tournament.

The 20-year-old Leeds forward has scored five times and picked up two assists in seven appearances for Italy's U-21 squad, including a brace and assist in the return fixture against San Marino last season.

Given the UEFA minnows' standing in international football compared to Italy's starting line-up which features several top flight players, the tie at Stadio Domenico Francioni in Latina is something of a significant mismatch.

Italy defeated the Sammarinese youngsters 7-0 last November before salvaging a late draw against closest Group A qualifying competitors Ireland, courtesy of two Gnonto goals.

U-21 head coach Carmine Nunziata has bestowed Gnonto with the captaincy for only the second time, aiming to draw on his status as one of Leeds' protagonists and a full Azzurri international to lead the team to a resounding victory.

Further goal-laden performances at U-21 level, coupled with growing importance at Elland Road is likely to help Gnonto in achieving a recall to the senior setup under manager Luciano Spalletti.

Italy kick-off against San Marino at 15:45 on Thursday afternoon.