Leeds United’s pre-season campaign will get underway at Thorp Arch on July 1 and Daniel Farke is expected to welcome a majority of his first-team squad back. Some players have been given more time away due to their international commitments, of course, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober potentially still involved in tournaments by that point.

As always, the first couple of days will involve testing with players being put through their paces in order to gauge their physical fitness heading into the campaign. It won’t be long until the pre-season action gets underway, though, with Leeds’ first scheduled friendly coming on July 19 against League Two side Harrogate Town at the Exercise Stadium.

Given the match will be Leeds’ first in almost two months, Farke will share out the minutes across his squad to make sure most of those involved in the squad get a run out. With that in mind, here’s who could be involved and how Leeds could theoretically line up if the manager was to name a full strength side.

GK: Illan Meslier Meslier wasn't involved internationally this summer and is due to return to pre-season training on day one.

RB: Sam Byram Byram's contract with Leeds has been renewed and he'll be eager to build up his fitness and make the most of his first full pre-season back with the club.

CB: Charlie Cresswell Cresswell will have something of a point to prove this summer after a disappointing campaign last time around. As one of the only fit and available centre-backs in the squad, he could start against Harrogate.

CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk missed the second half of last season with a hip issue but Daniel Farke had hope that he would be fit in time for pre-season. If he is fit then, the defender could pick up some valuable minutes in the first pre-season friendly.

LB: Junior Firpo Firpo is due to return to pre-season training on July 8 after his international commitments with the Dominican Republic but Leeds don't have any other natural left-back options and therefore he may have to be involved at the Exercise Stadium.