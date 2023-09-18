Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds United manager ‘set to resign’ from position at Whites’ Championship rivals despite consecutive wins

A former Leeds United manager is facing an uncertain future at one of the Whites’ Championship rivals

Ben McKenna
Ben McKenna
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 08:20 BST
Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is ‘on the brink’ of leaving the Championship club despite picking up back-to-back wins to propel the Terriers away from the relegation zone.

The Terriers turned to Warnock late last season with the veteran manager guiding the club to a great escape which was sealed on the penultimate game of the season.

The ex-Leeds United boss was due to leave the club at the end of the last campaign but signed a one-year deal in June to remain at the West Yorkshire outfit.

However, talkSPORT have reported the 74-year-old could quit the club, with the radio broadcaster claiming his relationship with Huddersfield’s hierarchy is at breaking point. Huddersfield host Stoke City on Wednesday, with the report further stating that is set to be Warnock’s last game in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield endured a difficult start to the Championship campaign, losing three of their first four games but consecutive victories over West Brom and Rotherham United have moved them to 17th and five points clear of Swansea City in 22nd.

Warnock was asked about his future after the win over Rotherham, and said: “There’s a press conference on Monday at 1pm, I’ll sure you’ll be there. We’ll discuss it then.”

The 74-year-old was in charge at Leeds for just over 13 months between February 2012 and April 2013, winning 23 of his 63 matches in charge but losing 25.

He was the last Whites’ boss to win at Millwall in the league until Daniel Farke oversaw a fine 3-0 triumph on Sunday afternoon as Leeds picked up their second victory of the campaign.

Leeds host Huddersfield at Elland Road on October 28 with reports a new manager from overseas has already been lined up to replace Warnock. However, more clarity is expected to arrive later on Monday afternoon.

