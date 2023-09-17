Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes the scoreline in Leeds United’s 3-0 win at The Den was not a ‘fair reflection’ of the game on Sunday afternoon.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rowett admitted Leeds’ attacking arsenal has the capacity to hurt any team and took the blame for second half substitutions which left the hosts open to counter-attacks.

The ex-Derby County and Stoke City manager felt Millwall had a handle on the game at certain points, matching Leeds in ‘periods and moments’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It felt a little bit harsh. Of course, you concede three goals and the opposition score three goals and don’t concede and of course a three-nil scoreline is what it is – it doesn’t look a fair reflection of the effort the players put in, in some of the moments and periods of the game,” Rowett told reporters after the game.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Gary Rowett, Manager of Millwall, and Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, embrace prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"It’s a tough league the Championship, against teams like Leeds who have the ability to bring on players that they have, the likes of Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter, and then suddenly you can bring on Dan James, you can bring on Anthony, Gelhardt – they’re obviously gonna hurt teams when there’s space on the pitch because that’s what they’re very, very good at.”

Leeds hit the hosts on the counter during the second half, scoring twice from fast breaks, including one strike, finished by Rutter, which began with a Millwall corner.

"We go from those periods of pressure where we’re doing a lot of things well and a lot of things right to concede a poor goal. I think you could look at lots of examples on both teams where players are going down with not a lot of contact and that’s not for me to pinpoint those moments but there was a challenge on [Kevin] Nisbet, the referee waved it on and then ten seconds later we concede the goal,” Rowett added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not suggesting that’s the referee’s fault at all but it was a moment you can look back on and say ‘okay, well did you get it right?’

"It felt a big moment, it felt to be one-nil down to be a little bit unjust, maybe gave Leeds a tiny bit of a lift.”

Joel Piroe opened the scoring during the first half, shortly after a penalty shout in the Leeds box and what many home supporters believed was a foul by Archie Gray on Millwall forward Nisbet.

During the second half, Leeds put the game to bed, courtesy of a second Piroe finish and Georginio Rutter’s second goal of the season.