Another of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are on the hunt for a new manager

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers are set to approach Neil Warnock over their managerial vacancy with the ex-Leeds United boss keen to make a return to Loftus Road, according to reports. QPR sacked Gareth Ainsworth on Saturday following a 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

The 50-year-old won just five of his 28 games in charge at Loftus Road, after joining the London club from Wycombe Wanderers in February. He helped them avoid relegation last term but has oversaw just two wins in 14 matches this season. Ainsworth’s assistant Richard Dobson has also left the club.

The Telegraph reports Warnock wants the job in what would be his third spell in charge at QPR while Sky Sports News adds the Loftus Road outfit are set to approach the ex-Leeds manager. Warnock left Huddersfield Town last month as the Terriers opted to appoint Darren Moore on a long-term contract.

The 74-year-old was in charge at Leeds for just over 13 months between February 2012 and April 2013, winning 23 of his 63 matches in charge but losing 25. Upon leaving Huddersfield, Warnock insisted he was not ready to retire, having been brought out of retirement by the Terriers last season. He said: “My health is good, I’ve never felt better! If anything I’ve got the buzz again. I’m sure when February comes round people will be asking me again.”

Warnock has a reputation for saving ailing Championship clubs, having done so with Huddersfield last term. He also helped Rotherham United secure their second-tier status in 2016. He was previously in charge at QPR between March 2010 and January 2012 and had a four-game spell as interim boss between November 2015 and December 2015.