Dan James hails Leeds United teammate and Whites change with personal must

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whites winger James approached Saturday's Championship hosting of Huddersfield Town having already weighed in with five direct goal contributions this term and added to that tally in a 4-1 blitz of the Terriers.

The Wales international fired Daniel Farke's side into a 20th-minute lead after being teed up on the counter by Crysencio Summerville who doubled the Whites advantage himself four minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville then bagged his second assist in setting up a second goal for James just three minutes later before doubling his own tally in first half stoppage time to put Farke's Whites 4-0 up at the break.

DOUBLING UP: Whites winger Dan James fires Leeds United into a 3-0 advantage with his second goal of the game in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Championship visitors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Huddersfield eventually pulled a goal back in the 70th minute through Michal Helik but the damage had been done as Leeds bounced back from Wednesday night's 1-0 loss at Stoke City in style.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James hailed the display of teammate Summerville and highlighted a Whites change in the team taking their chances to put the Terriers to the sword.

James was responsible for netting two of those chances - and the 25-year-old says it is imperative that he keeps taking them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was a great day for us," said James. "It was so important for us to have a big reaction from Wednesday. We had a great win on Saturday (at Norwich) and we went into the Wednesday game and we were very disappointed.

"Coming into a derby today, it was never going to be easy. We got off to a great start and the goals kept coming. I think from the start of the season we may have been on top the first 30 minutes and not taken our chances. Teams come here and think ‘if we get through the first 20/30 we can kind of build ourselves into the game’ and we didn't let them do that today.

"We have got to keep creating chances and keep breaking teams down. We were excellent today, Cree just unlocking them defences, a great day - 45 minutes, two assists, two goals for him and he put two great balls in for me as well. It was massive for us after Wednesday."