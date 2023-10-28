Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Huddersfield Town: Star pushes towards 10/10, one 5

Leeds United bounced back from the midweek defeat at Stoke City with a 4-1 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Huddersfield Town – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST

Crysencio Summerville and Dan James both bagged first-half braces to put Daniel Farke's side 4-0 up at the interval as Darren Moore’s Terriers were run ragged. Huddersfield eventually pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Michal Helik who cashed in after Whites keeper Illan Meslier had spilled a shot but Leeds were already home and dry in front of a season-high crowd of 36,813 inside Elland Road. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a seventh win of the Championship campaign so far.

1. Illan Meslier

6 - Was disappointed with the goal and a shot that he couldn't hold, leading to the loss of his clean sheet. Photo: George Wood

2. Jamie Shackleton

7 - A couple of difficult moments in the early stages but he recovered to put in a tidy display. Photo: Danny Lawson

3. Pascal Struijk

8 - Some lovely passing that put Leeds on the front foot. Read the game well. Very few moments where he didn't look in control. Photo: Danny Lawson

4. Joe Rodon

8 - Solid, comfortable and there when Leeds needed him. Made one terrific block to get Shackleton out of trouble in the first half. Photo: George Wood

5. Sam Byram

8 - Got forward well in the first half to support Summerville and join attacks. Did well at the back too. Photo: George Wood

6. Ethan Ampadu

8 - Helped Leeds control the game in the first half. Didn't bring his shooting boots but got stuck in. Passed it well. Photo: Danny Lawson

