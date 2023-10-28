Crysencio Summerville and Dan James both bagged first-half braces to put Daniel Farke's side 4-0 up at the interval as Darren Moore’s Terriers were run ragged. Huddersfield eventually pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Michal Helik who cashed in after Whites keeper Illan Meslier had spilled a shot but Leeds were already home and dry in front of a season-high crowd of 36,813 inside Elland Road. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a seventh win of the Championship campaign so far.