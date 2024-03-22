Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales moved one step closer to a place at this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 with victory against the Scandinavian nation at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night. A one-legged play-off final tie with Poland next Tuesday is now all that stands in their way of a third consecutive major tournament appearance.

James commemorated his 50th cap with a goal, stealing in with his trademark pace to rob Finland in defence before rounding the goalkeeper and putting the result beyond doubt. The 26-year-old celebrated with a thumb-sucking gesture in homage to his newborn son, who James and his family welcomed into the world last week.

“It was my newborn’s first game here and I’m delighted to have my 50th cap,” James told S4C.

“It’s an honour for me and my family so hopefully there’s many more.

“To score four here shows we’ve got goals all over the pitch.

“Everyone’s come into camp whether playing or not fit and ready. We really gelled as a team and we’ve got to take that into Tuesday.”

Poland saw off Estonia 5-1 in their play-off semi-final and will be a tough opponent for Leeds' Welsh quartet, all of whom featured, all but James from the start, in the win over Finland.

“We’ve played them before and they’re a very good team,” the ex-Swansea City winger added.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We’ve got a couple days now to settle from this one and then we’ll be straight on it.

“To win 4-1 here is great, but the manager (Rob Page) said after the game that it’s only half-time.