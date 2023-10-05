Sheffield Wednesday announced the sacking of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday night after a winless start to the Championship season

Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Warnock is reportedly interested in becoming the next manager of Sheffield Wednesday following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

On Wednesday night, the Whites’ Championship rivals confirmed their decision to part ways with the former Watford boss after a winless start to the season which had saw the Owls pick up just two points from their opening 10 games.

TalkSPORT reporter and Sheffield Star columnist Alan Biggs reports Warnock is attracted to the Hillsborough vacancy, despite his previous connection with the Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United.

Warnock left Huddersfield Town last month after the Terriers opted to make a longer-term appointment in the shape of Darren Moore. However, Warnock previously indicated he’d be open to another managerial role.

He said following his departure from Huddersfield: “My health is good, I’ve never felt better! If anything I’ve got the buzz again. I’m sure when February comes round people will be asking me again.”

The 74-year-old was in charge at Leeds for just over 13 months between February 2012 and April 2013, winning 23 of his 63 matches in charge but losing 25.

Warnock previously revealed he almost took over at Hillsborough during Milan Mandaric’s tenure as owner.

He told the Yorkshire Post in 2021: “I nearly took over there a few years ago. Milan Mandaric offered me the job on the Friday night and I said: ‘Listen, you have the weekend to think about, Milan.’

“’Ask your chief executive and one or two others about what they think about it. Get it out in the press what you are thinking and if you still want me next week, I will take over on the Monday.