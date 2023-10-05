Crysencio Summerville hails Leeds United team-mate and declares personal feeling with new boost
Leeds approached Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers following Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Southampton which brought an abrupt end to a six-game unbeaten run for Daniel Farke’s side.
Summerville, though, struck after just nine minutes of Wednesday night’s contest, applying a neat finish following a brilliant through ball from Georginio Rutter for what proved the only goal of the game.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Summerville admitted that bouncing back from the disappointment at Southampton was always going to be a difficult task as the Dutchman hailed the new boost that both the victory and clean sheet would give his side.
The 21-year-old forward also had plenty of praise for Rutter and his brilliant assist as Summerville beamed at both the win against the Rs and his personal Whites happiness as a whole.
"I think after the performance from last week, I am happy that we bounced back,” said Summerville to LUTV. "It's always difficult after such a game to bounce back but I am happy with the performance.
"It was a good ball (from Rutter). I thought he didn't see me! But it was a good ball, a good touch, so it helped me to just think about the finish.
"Of course we wanted to score more goals. We were looking for it but I think we stuck to the plan. It's always dangerous when you are just 1-0 up because the game is open but I think we really stuck to the plan and we did it to the last minute. I think it boosts our confidence as well. A clean sheet is really important for the back four and also for Illan (Meslier) so I am happy."
Pressed on him now playing plenty of football for Leeds and scoring goals – and asked if he was a happy man – Summerville beamed: "Of course, I am always happy. If I can play football that's what everyone likes to do."