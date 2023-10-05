Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Crysencio Summerville hails Leeds United team-mate and declares personal feeling with new boost

Crysencio Summerville has hailed a Leeds United team-mate and declared his personal feeling upon the satisfaction of a new boost.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds approached Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers following Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Southampton which brought an abrupt end to a six-game unbeaten run for Daniel Farke’s side.

Summerville, though, struck after just nine minutes of Wednesday night’s contest, applying a neat finish following a brilliant through ball from Georginio Rutter for what proved the only goal of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking post match to LUTV, Summerville admitted that bouncing back from the disappointment at Southampton was always going to be a difficult task as the Dutchman hailed the new boost that both the victory and clean sheet would give his side.

Most Popular
ON A PLATE: Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville makes the most of the fine chance presented to him by Georginio Rutter's pass to score what proved the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.ON A PLATE: Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville makes the most of the fine chance presented to him by Georginio Rutter's pass to score what proved the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.
ON A PLATE: Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville makes the most of the fine chance presented to him by Georginio Rutter's pass to score what proved the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The 21-year-old forward also had plenty of praise for Rutter and his brilliant assist as Summerville beamed at both the win against the Rs and his personal Whites happiness as a whole.

"I think after the performance from last week, I am happy that we bounced back,” said Summerville to LUTV. "It's always difficult after such a game to bounce back but I am happy with the performance.

"It was a good ball (from Rutter). I thought he didn't see me! But it was a good ball, a good touch, so it helped me to just think about the finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Of course we wanted to score more goals. We were looking for it but I think we stuck to the plan. It's always dangerous when you are just 1-0 up because the game is open but I think we really stuck to the plan and we did it to the last minute. I think it boosts our confidence as well. A clean sheet is really important for the back four and also for Illan (Meslier) so I am happy."

Pressed on him now playing plenty of football for Leeds and scoring goals – and asked if he was a happy man – Summerville beamed: "Of course, I am always happy. If I can play football that's what everyone likes to do."

Related topics:Crysencio SummervilleDutchmanQueens Park RangersSouthamptonDaniel Farke