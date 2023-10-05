Crysencio Summerville has hailed a Leeds United team-mate and declared his personal feeling upon the satisfaction of a new boost.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds approached Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers following Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Southampton which brought an abrupt end to a six-game unbeaten run for Daniel Farke’s side.

Summerville, though, struck after just nine minutes of Wednesday night’s contest, applying a neat finish following a brilliant through ball from Georginio Rutter for what proved the only goal of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking post match to LUTV, Summerville admitted that bouncing back from the disappointment at Southampton was always going to be a difficult task as the Dutchman hailed the new boost that both the victory and clean sheet would give his side.

ON A PLATE: Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville makes the most of the fine chance presented to him by Georginio Rutter's pass to score what proved the only goal of the game in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The 21-year-old forward also had plenty of praise for Rutter and his brilliant assist as Summerville beamed at both the win against the Rs and his personal Whites happiness as a whole.

"I think after the performance from last week, I am happy that we bounced back,” said Summerville to LUTV. "It's always difficult after such a game to bounce back but I am happy with the performance.

"It was a good ball (from Rutter). I thought he didn't see me! But it was a good ball, a good touch, so it helped me to just think about the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course we wanted to score more goals. We were looking for it but I think we stuck to the plan. It's always dangerous when you are just 1-0 up because the game is open but I think we really stuck to the plan and we did it to the last minute. I think it boosts our confidence as well. A clean sheet is really important for the back four and also for Illan (Meslier) so I am happy."