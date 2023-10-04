Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v QPR as quartet and sub score 8/10 but one 5

Leeds United bounced back from the weekend’s defeat at Southampton with Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds dominated the first half and went ahead with their first attack in the ninth minute through Crysencio Summerville after terrific work from Georginio Rutter. A misplaced QPR back pass on the touchline under pressure from Sam Byram fell at the feet of Rutter who made his way towards goal before delivering a perfect pass for Summerville who was free in the middle of the box to apply a neat simple finish.

The Whites then had a host of chances to add to their tally but without success and there was late drama in the closing stages of the second half as Illan Meslier pulled off a big save to deny Hoops striker Lyndon Dykes who then ended up in goal after Rs keeper Asmir Begovic was shown a straight red card.

A long ball from Pascal Struijk released lively substitute Patrick Bamford who beat Begovic to the ball and the Whites no 9 ended up on the deck, after which Begovic was shown a straight red card for being judged to have made contact. Begovic was furious and Dykes had to go in goal with QPR having used all of their substitutes.

The incident meant even more extra added time to the initial eight minutes but one goal for Leeds proved enough after 103 minutes at Elland Road.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a fourth win of the Championship season which took Leeds up six places to sixth.

1 . Illan Meslier 8 - There when needed to make two saves, one of which was big. Distribution was good for the vast majority.

2 . Luke Ayling 7 - Very influential in the first half, came under a little pressure in the second half at times and had help from Rutter.

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - Showed his pace in the first half and had things under control. After taking a serious whack in the second half wasn't as much of a force.