Leeds United made it three-straight Championship wins as they came from behind to defeat Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon. The Whites were on course for their third defeat of the league season as they went 2-0 down but an inspired final 30 minutes turned their fortunes around.

Great work from Dan James forced an own goal from Shane Duffy before Crysencio Summerville scored two fine goals within eight minutes to turn the game on its head as Leeds took a valuable three points back to West Yorkshire as they moved third in the table.

Following the win, there are reports one Leeds star is being monitored by Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window while an ex-Leeds United boss has emerged as a possible contender for the Millwall managerial vacancy.

Premier League clubs ‘monitor’ Summerville

Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Summerville ahead of the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Summerville took his Championship tally for the season to four goals with his brace at Norwich. The likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Everton and Burnley were all linked with the forward in the summer.

Summerville has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but it remains to be seen if any Premier League clubs will appear with a bid when the transfer window opens in a couple of months. He is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

Warnock among favourites for Millwall role

Ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock is among the early contenders to take over at the Whites’ Championship rivals Millwall, according to the bookmakers. The odds have been slashed to 4/1 on Warnock taking the position after Gary Rowett parted company with the London club on Friday. Warnock was last in charge at Huddersfield Town but left as the Terriers opted to appoint Darren Moore.