Daniel Farke admits he fed a white lie to his Leeds United players before the Norwich City win over their storm-disrupted travel plans and preparations.

The Whites were due to fly to Norfolk from Leeds Bradford Airport but a plane skidded off the runway while landing in heavy rain and the airport was closed, forcing the cancellation of the squad's flight. Farke and his men then boarded a coach and were delayed in arriving in Norwich on Friday night, but he was determined not to let it become an excuse.

"It was tricky yesterday after a stormy night," he told LUTV after the game.

"Usually we want to fly because it's a long travel, especially keeping in mind travelling on Friday the motorways are filled. Not to be able to fly and coming on the coach, it was a late, late dinner and it was difficult. I didn't want to mention it before the game and use it as an excuse. I told the lads 'no we are even better prepared' - I had to lie. I wanted them to be on it and told them nothing takes away, I want to win these three points, it doesn't matter what the circumstances are, we don't need any luxury. In terms of preparation it was not perfect but maybe we want to go a bit old school and to win three points is a good feeling."

Farke's main concern was that no one at Leeds Bradford was injured, insisting the inconvenience was very much a secondary concern.

"The most important thing is that nothing really major happened with the crash, I was pleased that no passengers were injured anyhow," he said.

"That's more important than a comfortable trip for some football players on a proper salary. The most important thing is that no human beings are injured. If the outcome is three points even better."