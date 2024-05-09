Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United were the lowest scorers of the Championship’s top four this season

Former Leeds United man Brian Deane believes the Whites must learn to win ugly if they're to progress through the Championship play-offs. Daniel Farke's side missed out on a place in the automatic promotion spots but still have the opportunity to claim a place in next season's Premier League.

To do that they must overcome Norwich City, who finished the campaign in sixth, over two legs, with the first match being played at Carrow Road this Sunday. Should United progress, they would then face one of Southampton or West Bromwich Albion in an all or nothing play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The play-offs can be gruelling and unforgiving and Deane fears the Whites have work to do if they are to get over the line later this month. Leeds bagged 81 goals over 46 regular season games this season, with Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Dan James all getting into double figures for goals.

However, Leeds were the lowest scoring of the final top four in the end and arguably that's what cost them automatic promotion, particularly as the goals dried up in the final weeks of the season. The Whites scored six goals in their final six games, but four of those came against Middlesbrough as blanks were drawn against Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers.

Deane has his concerns then as Leeds prepare to enter a do or die play-off campaign and insists that perhaps the club could have done more to bolster their attacking options in the January window.

"I went to see them against Stoke and a cross that came in that one of the forwards headed 10 feet over the bar, and I thought this could be a problem," he told Tribal Football, via Freebets.com. "If there aren't different ways of scoring, you're going to struggle because people will work you out pretty quickly.

"Summerville's a very good player but when he gets on the ball, they pack the area across the box now because they know he wants to come in and curl it round. There's not been enough variety, in my opinion.

"When Ipswich went and got Kieffer Moore I thought, 'that's the guy Leeds needed'. Just to offer a different option up front. I don't think Leeds know how to win ugly. That's the problem."