Pep Guardiola is hoping Kalvin Phillips can underline his talent and ability while on loan at West Ham United over the second half of the season. The midfielder is on the verge of joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester City and has been in London to undergo a medical.

Phillips has struggled for opportunities this season at the Etihad Stadium, making just four appearances in the Premier League and a handful of outings in various cup competitions. With Euro 2024 fast approaching on the horizon, though, the ex-Leeds United man needs to get more consistent minutes under his belt if he is to be part of Gareth Southgate's plans.

As such, after a difficult 18-month spell under Guardiola, he makes the move to east London in the hope of rediscovering the type of form that took him to City in the first place. The Man City boss confirmed the deal is happening during his press conference ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the 28-year-old, outlining his desire to see Phillips excel in claret and blue.

"It still is not done. He travelled yesterday for a medical test, but it is not completely done," he said as per Sky Sports.

"He is probably going to be on loan for six months and hopefully he play the minutes he deserves that I couldn’t give him. It is what it is. I’ve said it many times, he is an exceptional human being, and a football player, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the national team. Hopefully he can prove what he really is."

