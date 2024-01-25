Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Norwich City in which a first-half Patrick Bamford header from a Dan James cross secured a 1-0 victory and a fifth win on the spin.
But both James and Archie Gray were then forced off injured in the contest for which the Whites already had Willy Gnonto, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas out injured. Saturday’s cup hosting of the Pilgrims now represents a third game in the space of seven days for Leeds who would put themselves in the last 16 of the competition by overcoming Plymouth.
Farke made six changes to his side for the third round trip to Peterborough United and this is how we think he will line Leeds up against the Pilgrims in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.
1. GK: Kristoffer Klaesson
Quite a hard one to call as clear first-choice keeper Illan Meslier was suspended for the third round trip to Peterborough and Farke might well want his no 1 between the sticks. But there must be a chance of the Frenchman being handed a rest as to avoid any risk ahead of the following weekend's league trip to Bristol City. The first change, in for Meslier. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Jamie Shackleton
Shackleton looks a banker to come into the side although that could be at right-back, centre midfield or even at left back. But he got the nod at right back at Peterborough so that might be the call again. The second change, in for injury doubt Archie Gray who would be a due a rest in any case. Photo: Danny Lawson
3. CB: Liam Cooper
The captain is surely another cert to come into the side at centre-back. Probably just a question of who he partners. A third change, in for either Ethan Ampadu or Joe Rodon at centre-half. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Joe Rodon
Charlie Creswell would be an obvious shout if he appeared close but that doesn't seem the case at present and with Struijk out it's a choice of either Ethan Ampadu or Rodon assuming Cooper does indeed come in. Rodon is the more natural centre-back who was immense against Norwich and might get the nod. Photo: George Wood
5. LB: Sam Byram
Another obvious shout to come into the side having been on the bench of late behind Junior Firpo who might now get a rest. The fourth change, in for Firpo, although youngster Leo Hjelde is another option. Photo: Jess Hornby
6. CM: Ilia Gruev
A player in excellent fettle who is really impressing as the deeper of the two holding midfielders and the Bulgarian should still be relatively fresh given the initial wait for matchday minutes. Photo: Clive Brunskill