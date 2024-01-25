1 . GK: Kristoffer Klaesson

Quite a hard one to call as clear first-choice keeper Illan Meslier was suspended for the third round trip to Peterborough and Farke might well want his no 1 between the sticks. But there must be a chance of the Frenchman being handed a rest as to avoid any risk ahead of the following weekend's league trip to Bristol City. The first change, in for Meslier. Photo: George Wood