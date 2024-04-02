Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has reportedly been 'considered' to take over at Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the season, following their decision to sack Ian Foster.

Plymouth decided to part ways with Foster after Monday's 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, which was their fifth loss in a six-game winless run. The Pilgrims have dropped down to 21st in the league and sit just one point away from the relegation zone.

The immediate need for points encouraged Plymouth to look at hiring a survival specialist and talkSPORT reports that Warnock has been considered to take charge on a short-term basis. But the Championship club eventually decided to have director of football Neil Dewsnip leading the team, supported by first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell.

Warnock is recently out of work after stepping down from his role as interim manager at Aberdeen. The ex-Whites and Sheffield United boss was in the dugout at Pittodrie for just 34 days, leading the Dons to just one win in seven games across all competitions.

A continued run of poor results could force Plymouth to act on previous interest, with just six games of the Championship season remaining. And Warnock is fondly remembered at Home Park, where he has already managed the Pilgrims between 1995 and 1997. A return before May would be his third job of the season, with the 75-year-old leaving Huddersfield Town in September and then Aberdeen last month.

Plymouth took the decision to sack Foster after just three months in charge following a dismal run of results that started with FA Cup elimination at the hands of Leeds. Daniel Farke's men needed a replay and extra-time to progress into the fifth round and their opponents on the day have since won just one of their 11 matches.

