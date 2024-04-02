Key automatic promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town both trailed in their Monday fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton respectively but the Foxes and Tractor Boys fought back to claim victories, Ipswich with a 97th-minute twist as Jeremy Sarmiento bagged a very late winner in a 3-2 success.

Leeds consequently needed to beat Hull just to move back into second place and eventually bagged a 3-1 triumph amid incredible late scenes at Elland Road. The victory thanks to Sam Byram’s strike, Crysencio Summerville’s penalty and a Dan James scorcher from the half-way line has left Leeds in the second automatic promotion spot, one point behind leaders Ipswich and a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who began the day with a 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

Leicester, though, have a game in hand. There are now 11 points back to fourth-placed Southampton who have an extra game in hand. Nevertheless, the Saints are 12 points behind second-placed Leeds who they have two games in hand on.