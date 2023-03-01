A former Leeds United striker is being linked with a League One job after a sacking in the third tier.

Oxford United decided to do away with Karl Robinson recently after a disappointing season so far. Oxford are down in 17th and just five points above the drop zone despite mounting a play-off charge last season. Robinson had been in charge since 2018, but he leaves the club having won just over 40% of his games in charge.

The search now begins for a new boss, and a former Leeds star is in the running, according to the bookmakers. Former Whites striker Robbie Fowler is now favourite for the job as he looks to return to management after the best part of two years. Fowler was most recently in charge of East Bengal in India, and that followed spells in charge of Brisbane Roar in Australia and Muangthong United in Thailand.

Fowler spend the latter years of his career in Australia and Asia, and his only management experience has come abroad so far, but he could be set for his first spell in charge of an English club in the form of Oxford, where he would be expected to lead the club away from relegation danger. The U’s have no real chances of making the playoffs this season, already 23 points behind.

Elsewhere in the odds, former Hull City boss Grant McCann is second favourite, ahead of Michael Appleton and Steve Cotterill. Former Premier League players Dean Whitehead and Graeme Murty also feature in the odds.

You can see the full list of odds below, correct at time of writing.

Robbie Fowler – 5/4

Grant McCann – 11/4

Michael Appleton – 7/2

Steve Cotterill – 8/1

Des Buckingham – 12/1

Leam Richardson – 12/1

Dean Whitehead – 12/1

