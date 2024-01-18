Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke has labelled Leeds United's Georginio Rutter 'a real talent' after watching him regularly in the Championship this season. Rutter has had a pivotal role to play under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

After a tough first few months at the club, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the brightest young players outside the Premier League this season while playing either as a number nine or more recently behind the in-form Patrick Bamford as more of a secondary striker.

He probably hasn't found the back of the net as much as he would have liked, registering five goals in his 26 league appearances this season, with his latest coming last weekend at Cardiff, but his creativity has been noteworthy. At present there just two men in the Championship who have claimed more assists than Rutter's nine this season, while he has also created 18 big chances in the second tier.

It's no surprise to hear Clarke, who has drawn comparisons between Rutter and Stan Collymore in the past, wax lyrical about the forward, then, with the player-turned-pundit taking the opportunity to underline the ability Rutter possesses.

"I have seen Leeds United in the flesh a few times this season and I love watching Rutter play," he said while speaking on the What the EFL?! podcast. "He is still only 21 and I think people forget that he was brought in for big money from the Bundesliga and he did look overawed by it in the Premier League last year. But, goodness me, he has recovered.

"He's one of my favourite players to watch in the Championship. I think the Championship has got some brilliant dribblers. Some great ball carriers in Clarke at Sunderland, Whitaker, Mavididi, Summerville at Leeds, Delap and Philogene at Hull. There's loads of them and Rutter is among them.

"I think he's so graceful when he has got the ball at his feet. What I like about him most is the imagination. Whether he's playing as a striker or a number 10, he finds and attacks unusual angles. You will often see him carrying the ball diagonally towards the goal rather than going straight at an opponent. He will carry it diagonally and look to slip a player in on a through ball.

"He has made the second highest number of through balls in the Championship and is a striker by nature. He has got nine assists and five goals. I am looking at some of the numbers and he's in the top 10 for shots and key passes. He's second in the Championship for goal creating actions.

"He's second in the Championship for successful take ons, which is going past a player, and is the most fouled player in the division as well. I know I have compared him before on the pod a little bit to Stan Collymore and I stand by that. For me, he's the player that glues Leeds' attack together. They have got so much pace and directness around him. It needs that bit of guile and a clever player in the middle, either as a 10 or a striker, to piece it together and I think he does it quite brilliantly.