Leicester City are seven points clear at the top of the Championship and are keen to make the signings required to get over the promotion line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Leicester City have agreed a fee to sign Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi. The Foxes currently sit on top of the Championship table, seven points clear of second place Ipswich Town and 10 above the play-off places.

As such, they are in a prime position to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as champions, but it seems they are still looking for reinforcements to get them over the line in the second half of the season. They have been linked with a host of players, including Amad Diallo, who is rumoured to be attracting interest from Leeds, but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, they are close to adding to their midfield ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian journalist claims Leicester have agreed a €2m fee for Sensi, who is an Italy international and has a Serie A winners' medal at home. The 28-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at Inter and the move to link up with Enzo Maresca would, on paper, give him a better chance of picking up the game time he craves.

However, the deal is not complete just yet, with the report claiming Leicester need to free up the space required in their squad to sign Sensi by selling a player. Who that outgoing player could be remains to be seen, but a signing of Sensi's pedigree should certainly be seen as Leicester flexing their muscles in the Championship.

The midfielder has been with Inter since joining the club on an initial loan from Sassuolo in 2019. He has gone on to make 56 appearances for the Italian giants in the time, scoring four goals and winning three trophies, including the league, along with the Coppa Italia and the Super Cup.