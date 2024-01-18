Leeds United defender Kris Moore has returned to the club's Thorp Arch training base following a trial period with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian earlier this month.

The Edinburgh club took the 20-year-old Leeds defender away on warm weather training in Dubai, with United's permission, in order to assess the youngster up close ahead of a prospective six-month loan move, but have opted against bringing in the Under-21s skipper.

"It's been fantastic - obviously I'm a local lad from Leeds - for the club to let the player come here. It's been a great opportunity for him," Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said earlier this week.

"At the minute, Lewis Miller is away with the national team. He could be away for six or seven games if they're successful and get to the final.

"It was important we had the opportunity to bring him in. He'll go back to Leeds and we'll have a discussion. If I believe he can help the club moving forward, that we'll discuss," Montgomery added.

Hibs have also seen defender Kanayo Megwa return from a loan spell with Airdrieonians, which is believed to have influenced the club's decision regarding the versatile Leeds defender.

"Megwa came back from his loan spell this week and I've been really impressed with him at right-back. Kris is more of a centre-back that has been playing right-back," Montgomery told the BBC.

"There could be an opportunity or we could decide to stay with what we've got in the building and keep Kanayo Megwa from going back out on loan because he's our player and the staff have been impressed with him this week in terms of the way that he's training."

Moore appeared under Daniel Farke during pre-season as Leeds were beaten 2-0 in Oslo by Manchester United and had been in line to make his competitive professional debut, had a loan move to Hibernian not fallen through. Now the Leeds native will be made to wait for his senior bow as Championship minutes in the midst of Leeds' battle for automatic promotion are unlikely to be forthcoming.

The player remains with the U21 squad at Thorp Arch where he will prepare to face PSV Eindhoven's 'Jong' side in the Premier League International Cup next Thursday. Two of Leeds' U21 fixtures were postponed this week due to freezing conditions in the United Kingdom - firstly, a home game versus Everton at York's LNER Stadium, before their Premier League Cup clash with Luton Town on Friday evening was also called off due to a frozen pitch.