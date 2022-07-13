Every Leeds United game Junior Firpo will miss as Jesse Marsch reveals huge injury lay-off

After a difficult first season at Elland Road, Firpo looked to have turned over a new leaf during the Whites' 4-0 friendly victory over Blackpool last week, scoring the second goal and ending the match as one of his side's most impressive performers. But the knock that the defender picked up twenty minutes into the game at the York Community Stadium is set to put paid any hopes of an explosive start to the season.

This week, United boss Jesse Marsch revealed that Firpo will be out of action for up to eight weeks, meaning the former Real Betis player won't return to the field until early September.

The injury has put further heat on the issue of Leeds' sparse options at left-back - a position for which the Whites boss says he is now likely to depend on young Leif Davis, Pascal Struijk or even Jack Harrison, though the general feeling among the Elland Road faithful is that the club ought to strengthen in this area before the close of the transfer window.

Meantime, though, it'll be a lengthy recovery for Firpo, whose first term in LS11 was hampered by a number of injuries.

Here are all the games that the 25-year-old will miss out on:

