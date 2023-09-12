EA Sports FC 2024 player ratings have been ‘leaked’ ahead of the video game’s released date - here is how Leeds United players rate

Leeds United supporters will get a first look at how their side look when a new era of football gaming gets underway later this month. For over three decades, the world of football gaming has been largely dominated by the FIFA games as world football’s governing body and EA Sports combined in a lucrative partnership.

But that has all changed after EA opted to go their own way and this month will see them officially launch their own game, EA Sports FC 2024.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds will remain part of the game and it is believed Elland Road will remain available, despite a number of Championship clubs having to make do with generic grounds.

But how will Daniel Farke’s squad look on the game and who comes out at the top of the player ratings? One leaked set of player ratings has revealed there is nothing between three members of Farke’s ranks.

