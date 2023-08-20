Cooper injured himself when netting a bullet header in the opening weekend clash against visiting Cardiff City and was stretchered off after igniting the Whites comeback in a 2-2 draw. The centre-back then discovered that he had ruptured his plantar fascia, leaving the Whites captain facing around eight weeks out.

Cooper, though, has revealed that there were initial fears that the damage was actually worse, helping the skipper with the key step of keeping positive in his recovery over the next eight weeks.

Writing in the matchday programme of Friday night’s Championship clash against West Brom, Cooper wrote: “Since my last notes, I’ve now found out that I’ve unfortunately ruptured my plantar fascia, ruling me out for eight weeks, which is a big disappointment personally.