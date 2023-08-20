Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Key Leeds United figure issues injury reveal and important step in recovery

Whites captain Liam Cooper has issued an injury reveal and an important step in his recovery.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

Cooper injured himself when netting a bullet header in the opening weekend clash against visiting Cardiff City and was stretchered off after igniting the Whites comeback in a 2-2 draw. The centre-back then discovered that he had ruptured his plantar fascia, leaving the Whites captain facing around eight weeks out.

Cooper, though, has revealed that there were initial fears that the damage was actually worse, helping the skipper with the key step of keeping positive in his recovery over the next eight weeks.

Writing in the matchday programme of Friday night’s Championship clash against West Brom, Cooper wrote: “Since my last notes, I’ve now found out that I’ve unfortunately ruptured my plantar fascia, ruling me out for eight weeks, which is a big disappointment personally.

"As everyone knows, I want to be on the pitch, helping the rest of the lads as much as possible, so not being able to is frustrating. However, when the injury happened, there was a fear that the timescale would be much worse, so it’s important to remain positive and I’ll be working as hard as I can to get back as soon as possible.”

Related topics:Liam CooperCardiff CityWest Brom