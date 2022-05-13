The Whites will face Brighton in their final home fixture of the season on Sunday, desperately needing a positive result in a bid to escape the drop zone with just two games left.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch will be holding his pre-match press conference today at 1pm and our Friday morning round-up piece brings you all the latest Whites headlines in one place.

European giants lick lips at prospect of Whites star

MESSAGE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, centre, pictured with Whites boss Jesse Marsch, left, during Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Reports in the Spanish media claim that European giants Barcelona believe they might be able to land Whites star Raphinha for just £21.3m this summer. (Mundo Deportivo).

Liam Cooper issues rousing Leeds United rallying cry and message to fans before Brighton visit

Whites captain Liam Cooper has issued a rousing rallying cry in Leeds United’s relegation battle, urging his men to “come out swinging” in Sunday’s Elland Road finale against Brighton.

What relegation looks like as Jesse Marsch is left clinging to Leeds United mystery

The Premier League trapdoor is yawning and Leeds United have been sleepwalking so determinedly towards it that a last-gasp reprieve will result in little more than grim satisfaction.

Kalvin Phillips makes Whites pledge and frank assessment of second Premier League campaign

Leeds United will "dig deep" for Premier League survival, desperate to put smiles on faces of the club's devoted fans.

Every Leeds United player who will miss fixtures versus Brighton and Brentford

Leeds United's absentee list has grown in recent weeks with a spate of injuries and suspensions.

Leeds United FA Cup heroes honoured by supporter groups with new Elland Road plaques

Leeds United's cup-winning team of 1972 were honoured with plaques on the East Stand at Elland Road to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the club's only FA Cup victory.