Leeds United face two matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford to save themselves from a return to the second tier.

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been a far-cry from last term when Leeds surged to the finishing line to secure a place in the top half.

After several simultaneous injuries, setbacks, suspensions and managerial turnover, Leeds find themselves in the bottom three with one game fewer than their relegation rivals.

Daniel James' straight red card against Chelsea on Wednesday evening followed Luke Ayling's expulsion versus Arsenal just days earlier, while Jack Harrison was withdrawn against the Blues with what appeared to be a thigh complaint.

Here is a list of all the Leeds United players that could be ruled out for the two remaining fixtures of this season.

1. Stuart Dallas Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas [second from right] will be out for an extended period of time with a femoral fracture sustained against Manchester City (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

2. Adam Forshaw Forshaw will miss the remainder of this season with a fractured knee-cap, an injury he picked up in training (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Luke Ayling Leeds' vice-captain will serve a three-match ban after his red card against Arsenal last weekend (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

4. Daniel James The diminutive Welsh winger also picked up a suspension against London opposition, seeing red for a tackle on Mateo Kovacic at Elland Road (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)