Leeds United face two matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford to save themselves from a return to the second tier.
The 2021/22 Premier League season has been a far-cry from last term when Leeds surged to the finishing line to secure a place in the top half.
After several simultaneous injuries, setbacks, suspensions and managerial turnover, Leeds find themselves in the bottom three with one game fewer than their relegation rivals.
Daniel James' straight red card against Chelsea on Wednesday evening followed Luke Ayling's expulsion versus Arsenal just days earlier, while Jack Harrison was withdrawn against the Blues with what appeared to be a thigh complaint.
Here is a list of all the Leeds United players that could be ruled out for the two remaining fixtures of this season.