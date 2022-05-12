That's the message from United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips who says the Whites are maintaining only positive thoughts ahead of Sunday's ginormous home finale against Brighton.

Two years after being promoted in glorious style as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch's Whites would be relegated back to the country's second tier if they fail to bag a point from their next two games.

Third-bottom Leeds are level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but United's goal difference means they would need a goal-swing miracle to stay up without another point.

DO IT FOR THE FANS: Says Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, right, pictured with boss Jesse Marsch, left, during Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Both Burnley and fifth-bottom Everton who are two points ahead of Leeds also have three games remaining as opposed to United who have just two games left, a final day trip to Brentford following Sunday's Elland Road showdown against Brighton.

Burnley, Leeds and Everton all play back to back on Sunday as part of a potentially decisive day and Phillips says his side will fight hard for their survival, admitting that battling away at the foot of the table has been on the cards for some time.

Pressed on whether fighting for top-flight survival was a daunting prospect and whether Leeds just had to dig deep, Phillips told LUTV: "Definitely.

"We knew that a long time into the season that we were always going to be near the bottom of the league and performances haven't been good enough this season.

"But we still try to keep positive, we still try to go out there and try to make the fans happy.