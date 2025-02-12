Leeds United extended their unbeaten league run with a 4-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu offered a short and sweet verdict on his side’s commanding 4-0 win at Watford on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Farke’s side further extended their lead at the top of the Championship with another scintillating performance at Vicarage Road. Dan James’ clinical brace had them 2-0 up inside half an hour before Manor Solomon made it three before half-time - albeit with the help of a large deflection.

Leeds were able to take their foot off the gas a little after the break but still found time for a fourth, Joel Piroe jinking past Mattie Pollock to finish following some great work from Ao Tanaka. As ever, that attacking threat was perfectly complemented with the defensive steel of Ampadu, Joe Rodon and others to keep a sixth straight league clean sheet.

The Whites are now unbeaten in 14 Championship games and victory extended their lead at the top of the Championship, with a five-point gap on second-placed Sheffield United and eight points on Burnley in third. It was another outstanding performance from Farke’s men and Ampadu gave his verdict shortly after full-time.

Having joined his teammates for the traditional post-match celebrations with the travelling support, Ampadu simply wrote on X: “Big 3 points on the road”. Those three points have now heaped pressure back on the chasing pack, who all play this evening.

Sheffield United have arguably the toughest fixture, with play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough due at Bramall Lane. Burnley host Hull City while Luton Town head to the Stadium of Light.

Ampadu’s defensive work recognised

Much of the recent plaudits have been focused on Leeds’ attackers, understandably so given they have scored 13 goals in their last three games, but Ampadu and his defensive teammates have been outstanding. They have now gone nine hours without conceding a Championship goal, having given away an Expected Goals total above one just once since the end of November.

Pascal Struijk was on the bench at Vicarage Road as he continues to rebuild following an injury, with Ampadu and Welsh countryman Joe Rodon close to perfect once again. Illan Meslier also pulled off another couple of decent saves, having been well-protected in recent weeks following his high-profile errors at Hull City.

Solomon has been one of those attacking players to receive plenty of praise this season, with a goal and an assist at Watford taking him to seven of each for the campaign. But speaking in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s win, the on-loan Tottenham winger was quick to turn focus onto Ampadu and his defensive teammates.

“They have been incredible in the last few weeks,” Solomon told LUTV. “They help us attacking players to get more chances because they clear the balls and play really good passes for us. They really help us and we try to help them as much as we can in defence. When we score, it's the whole team and when we defend it's the same, we are one unit.”