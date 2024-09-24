Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United were dominant at Cardiff City on Saturday but victory should have been more comfortable.

Pascal Struijk’s missed spot-kick at Cardiff City has sparked debate as to whether the Leeds United defender should remain on penalties - and supporters have mostly backed the Dutchman to bounce back.

Struijk was handed the chance to put Leeds 2-0 up just past the hour mark in south Wales, having seen teammate Jayden Bogle fouled in the Cardiff box, but his effort was blocked by the legs of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. The centre-back’s strike was rather tame and straight down the middle, increasing tension in the away end on a day when countless chances were missed after Largie Ramazani’s opener.

Joel Piroe eventually got Leeds’ second goal late in the game and all three points returned to Elland Road, but questions have since been asked regarding Struijk’s penalty-taker status. Piroe is Farke’s first-choice but yet to start a league game, with Struijk confidently tucking away his spot-kick against Portsmouth in the season-opener.

Leeds are not short of top-quality finishers to call on when they next get a penalty, but Struijk could feasibly retain the backing of his manager with a record that still stands firm. The YEP posed the question of penalty responsibilities on social media and supporters were quick to air their thoughts.

Steven Grayson pointed to Struijk’s decent record, writing: “Scored 9 out of 10 but if Piroe on pitch he's number 1 choice our best finisher.”

While Andre Arwas was stern in his reasoning to keep the defender on spot-kicks: “Did people say this when Summerville missed a penalty at Cardiff? No they didn’t. Pascal had never missed a competitive penalty until then. He’s a good pen taker. Just had a bad one. No one taking Harry Kane off pens. He’s missed loads by comparison. Move on.”

Olly Salmon wrote: “Yes, everybody’s allowed a bad one. All his other pens have been superb. Let him keep taking.” While Richard Baynes rightly handed responsibility onto Farke to make the choice: “If the gaffer says he’s on pens, he’s on pens. End of. Or we could just go with let the greediest grab the ball like last season.”

While Wayne Steel echoed previous comments suggesting Struijk remain back-up taker to Piroe: “It was just that the keeper didn’t commit too much and left his legs. Usually they pick aside to dive. Piroe should be playing and taking them. But if not I am happy for Pascal to keep taking them, been successful previously.”

Leeds have plenty of confident attacking players who would likely be more than happy to take responsibility, but Lyndon Henstridge offered up a somewhat surprising alternative: “Guessing this has been discussed at training sessions and Farke has seen Pascal take them and is happy. A couple of years ago, we were in a penalty shootout and I recall Firpo putting a stunner away.”