Largie Ramazani delivered a “beautiful” Leeds United verdict after a first start and goal at Cardiff City but with an honest Whites admission after the 2-0 success.

Summer signing Ramazani was handed his full league debut in Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Cardiff in which he took just half an hour to make a big impact as his neat finish after being sent through one-on-one put Daniel Farke’s side in front.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ramazani declared that he had a “feeling” he would score as he also hailed the “beautiful” moment of making his first Leeds start. A late strike from Joel Piroe eventually made absolutely sure that Ramazani’s league debut ended up being a winning one through a 2-0 success but the Whites new boy admitted his side should have taken other good goalscoring chances to make the afternoon a more comfortable success.

Cardiff played three quarters of the contest with ten men after Joel Bagan was sent off in the 22nd minute for a late challenge on Willy Gnonto as the last man. Belgian winger Ramazani then made the breakthrough five minutes later as part of a contest in which Pascal Struijk also saw a second-half penalty saved.

BEAUTIFUL VERDICT: From Leeds United new boy Largie Ramazani, pictured after Saturday's 2-0 victory against Championship hosts Cardiff City. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Providing his post-match take on his first start, goal and victory, Ramazani beamed: “I’m very happy. I was confident that I was going to score today, I just had that feeling and obviously to get my first start was beautiful. I think we dominated pretty much the whole game, it's just that obviously there's a few chances that we should have scored but we are still happy with the result. I think on my second chance I think I should have scored but the keeper did well and hopefully next time it will go in."

Pressed on Cardiff sitting deep and whether it was a case of going for it or sitting tight, Ramazani reasoned: “I just think with a low block like that you have just got to be smart and pick the right moments and I think we did that a few times. Obviously a few times we didn't, but I think it paid off."