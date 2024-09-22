Largie Ramazani delivers beautiful Leeds United verdict after Cardiff City triumph but with honest admission
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Summer signing Ramazani was handed his full league debut in Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Cardiff in which he took just half an hour to make a big impact as his neat finish after being sent through one-on-one put Daniel Farke’s side in front.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Ramazani declared that he had a “feeling” he would score as he also hailed the “beautiful” moment of making his first Leeds start. A late strike from Joel Piroe eventually made absolutely sure that Ramazani’s league debut ended up being a winning one through a 2-0 success but the Whites new boy admitted his side should have taken other good goalscoring chances to make the afternoon a more comfortable success.
Cardiff played three quarters of the contest with ten men after Joel Bagan was sent off in the 22nd minute for a late challenge on Willy Gnonto as the last man. Belgian winger Ramazani then made the breakthrough five minutes later as part of a contest in which Pascal Struijk also saw a second-half penalty saved.
Providing his post-match take on his first start, goal and victory, Ramazani beamed: “I’m very happy. I was confident that I was going to score today, I just had that feeling and obviously to get my first start was beautiful. I think we dominated pretty much the whole game, it's just that obviously there's a few chances that we should have scored but we are still happy with the result. I think on my second chance I think I should have scored but the keeper did well and hopefully next time it will go in."
Pressed on Cardiff sitting deep and whether it was a case of going for it or sitting tight, Ramazani reasoned: “I just think with a low block like that you have just got to be smart and pick the right moments and I think we did that a few times. Obviously a few times we didn't, but I think it paid off."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.