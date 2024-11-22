EFL makes official decision ahead of Leeds United vs Swansea City Championship clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will travel to the Swansea.com Stadium for their next Championship meeting.

The EFL has confirmed the officials for Leeds United’s upcoming Championship fixture against Swansea City. Dean Whitestone will take charge of the match at the Swansea.com Stadium, supported by assistant referees Daniel Leach and George Byrne, and fourth official Oliver Langford.

Whitstone has refereed almost 600 EFL matches since his debut in 2005 and has been put in charge of 10 Leeds games prior to this weekend. This will be the first time this season that Whitstone has taken on a game involving the Whites, but he did oversee three fixtures last campaign, including the 1-0 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

There are currently ten points between Leeds and Swansea. The Swans will enter the clash following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Burnley, who are trying to make up ground at the top of the table. As the battle for promotion heats up, Leeds have a big opportunity to leapfrog into the automatic spots if they can secure a win and either Sunderland or Sheffield United drops points.

The Blades were recently dealt a major injury blow to captain Oliver Arblaster, who underwent surgery on a knee injury during the international break. Chris Wilder’s side are currently level on 31 points with Championship leaders Sunderland, behind only on goal difference.

Leeds bounced back from their recent defeat to Millwall with a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers as they headed into the international break. Following their latest victory at Elland Road, Daniel Farke said: “I'm very happy with the performance, very happy with the win, very happy with the clean sheet, and with the three points.

“Even after this game today, we'll speak about a few situations that we could have done better and should have done better.

“It's about using our chances and playing the final pass. Also, sometimes, a bit unnecessary mistakes like when you invited the opponent, a few other things. So I won't let the standard drop, but I was really pleased with our game today and really happy with this.”

Leeds United’s next opponents

Swansea are currently 11th in the table with 19 points on the board, tied with Derby County and Stoke City but ahead of both on goal difference. The Swans have lost six games so far this season, compared to just two for Leeds.

Their last outing was an agonising defeat to Burnley, who snatched all three points with a penalty in injury time to wound the travelling side. Swansea manager Luke Williams expressed his disappointment and admitted he felt his side deserved a point from the close encounter.

He said: “I am happy with the players, but I am gutted for them. I thought the performance probably warranted a point and the manner that we lost was really difficult to accept. There’s nothing I can do about it even if it’s not a penalty. But I’m not sure the opposition appealed for it too much. I don’t know. It’s very disappointing. It’s very, very difficult to accept. I’m very disappointed for my squad of players.”