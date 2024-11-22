In general, these are decisions for our key people. I’m not running the club, I’m running the sport. I will not comment on that in public. But you can be sure internally I give my view and give my thoughts to this topic. Just what affects me right now is the step up of Alex [Davies] and Adam Underwood. I’ve worked with him before with the academy and young players, we had a fantastic relationship, the development of Archie Gray or Charlie Crew, Sam Chambers, James Debayo - Adam plays an important role. I think it can be positive. Alex, I’ve worked with before because he was in charge of scouting, good relationship, we work closer now and a bit more intense. I have to praise Paraag [Marathe] for this. New owners sometimes take their own people into key positions. We have two lads in Adam and Alex who’ve worked here for decades. The first view is what do we have within the club, perhaps we can develop. We don’t want to develop just players, but staff. It’s always great to promote and develop people in the staff in leading roles with only white blood in their veins. It says a lot about how wisely our owners act with such decisions. It’s not for me to judge but in general terms, I think it’s a quite important picture.