Leeds United chairman named in US consortium reportedly discussing Rangers takeover as Scottish club open for business

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 21:34 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 21:42 BST

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is reportedly part of a United States consortium in talks with shareholders over a possible takeover of Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Whites’ chief has been named by the Daily Record as part of a consortium interested in purchasing a controlling stake in the historic side, while sources north of the border have indicated to the YEP that talks are ongoing.

Marathe’s 49ers Enterprises took majority control of Leeds in September 2023 in a £170 million buyout having previously been minority partners alongside former owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures.

Scottish reports claim talks are at ‘an advanced stage’ but an agreement is yet to be reached.

It is suggested the consortium’s plan is to acquire enough shares in the Ibrox club to become the biggest single shareholder before a potential boardroom shake-up. This would require persuading several high-profile Rangers shareholders to relinquish their stake in the club with the Daily Record naming seven such persons with individual holdings between five and 15 per cent each.

Marathe is executive vice president of football operations for the 49ers’ San Francisco NFL franchise and chairman at Elland Road but is reportedly not involved in leading negotiations for the prospective Rangers takeover. Although, claims have been made suggesting the American has pledged financial backing.

Major RIFC plc shareholder Dave King has previously gone on record to state the club needs new investment to move forward which is unlikely to be come from the existing board.

49ers Enterprises are believed to be open to the idea of establishing a multi-club model, similar to the likes of Manchester City. Former Leeds technical director Gretar Steinsson recently departed his role at Elland Road to take up a related position under the 49ers’ football umbrella.

Leeds United, San Francisco 49ers and Rangers have all declined to comment on the reports.

