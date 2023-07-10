Spanish international centre-back Llorente initially left Leeds back in January to join Serie A outfit Roma on loan for the rest of the campaign. The defender made 12 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side and the 29-year-old has now re-joined the Italian outfit on a fresh season-long loan deal until June 30 of next year.

Llorente’s first switch to Roma arrived less than one month after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal at Leeds, with whom the centre-back had been restricted to just eight league outings in the 2022-23 campaign before leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Llorente bagged nine Serie A outings and three Europa League appearances upon joining Roma and the says he always knew he would do “everything possible” to re-join the club for a second time.

ROMA RETURN: For Diego Llorente, above, pictured after his side's defeat on penalties in the Europa League final against Sevilla. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“I’m proud to be able to remain part of the Giallorossi family,” said Llorente to asroma.com. “When I had the chance to come to Rome in January, I didn’t hesitate for even a second and even less so during this period of waiting.

"I’ve always known I’d do everything possible to stay, not just to remain part of such a historic club, but also to be back alongside my team-mates to fight together, with our fans getting behind us, to achieve the targets that we deserve. I’m sure we can accomplish something fantastic together.”