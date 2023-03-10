Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi insists he is happy at the club after he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur following the North London’s outfit Champions League exit.

De Zerbi arrived at the south coast club on a four-year deal to replace Chelsea-bound Graham Potter earlier this season. Reports in Italy last month claimed there was a release clause in his contract, however.

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan in midweek, seven days on from losing at Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

In between, there was a 1-0 loss at Wolves which hampered their hopes of finishing in the top four. Ahead of Brighton’s trip to Leeds, De Zerbi was questioned on his future.

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“I have a long contract with Brighton and I’m happy to work here,” he insisted.

“I enjoy working with these players, I’m delighted with their performance. I can’t ask for more, it’s a good moment in my life.”

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five away games in the league, and could move as high as sixth with victory at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Seagulls are seven points behind Spurs in fourth but do have three games in hand over their Premier League rivals.

“We want to arrive in Europe but we have to push and take it game by game,” continued De Zerbi.

“Tomorrow starts a difficult period with three games in a week, but we are ready to fight for our targets.