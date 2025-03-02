The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

Leeds United need more from one of their forwards but can ask little more of one of their defenders after another good display against West Bromwich Albion. The 1-1 draw did not boast the emotional highs of the last two Leeds outings but it was a solid result against a decent side going for promotion themselves. Here's the YEP take on the Saturday lunchtime stalemate against the Baggies.

Good day

Joe Rodon

When the opposition manage to counter so dangerously in the final minute, a Rodon recovery is exactly what the doctor orders for Elland Road. Even if his first challenge had an air of him falling into it after catching his studs in the turf, the second, from his knees, was the kind of desperate, urgent defending you need from your centre-backs in such situations. It was a Gandalf 'you shall not pass' moment if ever there was one. Rodon's form has been stellar of late. A quiet contender for Player of the Season.

Junior Firpo

You wait almost five months for a goal and then two come along at once. Following up his magnificent header against the Blades with another, this time a more deft finish, Firpo is a man in form. He's taking up clever positions, making runs that a number 9 would make and seems to be relishing the attacking freedom. They used to sing 'if Firpo scores we're on the pitch' but no one is risking a stadium ban right now with Leeds chasing promotion and some memorable days at Elland Road or grounds elsewhere.

Tony Mowbray

Not so long ago Mowbray was itching to get back into work, patiently or not so patiently recovering from a health issue and yearning to be on the touchline. He loves Elland Road, has a big admiration for Leeds United and got a good performance out of his team against the league's best side. A point at Elland Road is a good result for anyone in the division and West Brom were worth it.

Bad day

Brenden Aaronson

The effort was there, as it always is, but the application was not. Nor was the impact. He looked like he struggled to match the physicality of the away side when it came to duels and couldn't make much happen in possession. Looks like a man in need of a goal. Definitely needs more assists.

Off-camera moments

Alex Mowatt bizarrely requiring directions to the pitch as he arrived at the back of the West Stand, while Kyle Bartley was on the hunt for Stix Lockwood.

Leeds arriving about 15 minutes or so late at Elland Road due to an issue with their coach. The replacement coach had a distinct 'school trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park' feel about it.

Ethan Ampadu doing his captain duties, meeting some fans down on the pitch before the game and posing for photos.

Junior Firpo and West Brom substitute keeper Josh Griffiths narrowly avoiding a collision in the warm-up as the Leeds man sought to control a high pass from Manor Solomon in the same space as the Baggies stopper was catching a Joe Wildsmith punt.

Firpo having a moan about something or other to coach Christopher John as the outfield players finished their possession game, with John responding with a sharp shake of the head.

Ao Tanaka's post-warm-up shooting practise starting to get out of hand as he set himself up for six or seven efforts at goal long after his team-mates had gone down the tunnel.

Daniel Farke desperately unhappy with someone in his side during a spell of possession, remonstrating with the bench and flapping his arms against his sides. Midway through the first half Farke's frustration exploded as he lashed out with a kick at some item in the technical area after a poor pass from Joe Rothwell.

Tony Mowbray greeting his former player Joe Rothwell in the corridor behind the media suit after the game and promising to drop him a line in a day or two. The Baggies boss then expressed his appreciation for the quality of chair in the media suite.

Willy Gnonto being stopped in his car on a road outside the ground to sign shirts for a trio of lads.