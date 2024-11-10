'Devastated' - Leeds United's big promotion rivals hit by key man injury blow with star pair already out

A key Leeds rival has suffered a key man injury blow.

Leeds United’s big promotion rivals Sheffield United suffered a key man injury blow during Sunday’s Steel City derby triumph.

Chris Wilder’s Blades moved back above Leeds into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Sunday’s 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane but lost a key player during victory.

Boyhood Blade Ollie Arblaster wore the captain’s armband in his first Steel City derby but the England under-20s youth international midfielder was forced off at the interval with a knee injury.

Speaking post match, Blades boss Wilder said that Arblaster was “devastated” to come off and admitted that he was unsure if the injury was serious.

“He was devastated to come off at half-time,” said Wilder as quoted by the Sheffield Star. “I had to drag the captain's armband off him."

Asked if Arblaster’s injury was serious one, Wilder replied: "I really don't know. I don't think it is. I think he fell heavily on the astroturf part of the grass and jolted his knee. We'll get it scanned and hopefully, fingers crossed, he'll be okay for Coventry.”

Fellow key pair Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster are already out injured for Wilder’s side who are now level on points with leaders Sunderland and two points above third-placed Leeds.

After a dramatic twist, Burnley are just two points further behind in fourth.

