Big Leeds United change with huge boost for key Championship promotion rival, ex-target impact

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Leeds United picture has changed via a big boost for a key rival.

Leeds United’s key Championship rivals Sheffield United have received another big boost in their promotion bid.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place by a single point through Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR which allowed Leeds to leapfrog Sheffield United who dropped to third.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades, though, had the opportunity to move back above Leeds with victory in Sunday’s game in hand Steel City derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday and Chris Wilder’s side took full advantage with a 1-0 success.

After a goalless first half, summer Leeds target Gus Hamer played a key role in the Blades going ahead five minutes after the break through Tyrese Campbell.

A neat feint from man of the match Hamer on the edge of the box created space and the midfielder slipped the ball to Callum O’Hare who played in Campbell to net what proved the only goal of the game.

Sunday’s derby victory leaves the Blades two points ahead of third-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and now level on points with table-toppers Sunderland who lead the way on goal difference.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice