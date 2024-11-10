The Leeds United picture has changed via a big boost for a key rival.

Leeds United’s key Championship rivals Sheffield United have received another big boost in their promotion bid.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place by a single point through Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR which allowed Leeds to leapfrog Sheffield United who dropped to third.

The Blades, though, had the opportunity to move back above Leeds with victory in Sunday’s game in hand Steel City derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday and Chris Wilder’s side took full advantage with a 1-0 success.

After a goalless first half, summer Leeds target Gus Hamer played a key role in the Blades going ahead five minutes after the break through Tyrese Campbell.

A neat feint from man of the match Hamer on the edge of the box created space and the midfielder slipped the ball to Callum O’Hare who played in Campbell to net what proved the only goal of the game.

Sunday’s derby victory leaves the Blades two points ahead of third-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and now level on points with table-toppers Sunderland who lead the way on goal difference.