Leeds United supporters were left in shock after seeing promotion rivals Ipswich Town win another huge game at the death on Monday.

Kieran McKenna's side reclaimed top spot in the Championship with a dramatic late win over fellow top two hopefuls Southampton just minutes before Leeds hosted Hull City. Substitute Jeremy Sarmiento poked home a scruffy finish in the 97th minute to make it 3-2 after his side took the lead before falling behind.

Ipswich were 2-1 down going into half-time and rode their luck once again, with Southampton unable to take one of several chances to extend their lead. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes before Sarmiento nicked it at the death.

The result was a major blow for Leeds' promotion hopes on another chaotic night that went the way of Ipswich when it could so easily have been different. And supporters took to social media to vent their frustration in the aftermath.

@JamesRound83 wrote: “Apart from Saturday realistic can’t see Ipswich dropping anymore points #lufc”

@R1cky_Rees wrote: “How many goals has Ipswich scored this season after the 95th min with the last or close to last kick of the game?!? #leeds #lufc”

@Kelst007 wrote: “Note to self, don’t sit and watch all the oppositions games. Stressed and gutted already and we haven’t even kicked off yet! #lufc”

@murgs78 wrote: “Ipswich don't give up. I'm amazed. I think it's between Leicester and Leeds for the other promotion spots. I just can't see Ipswich losing many more points. It must be a real psychological blow seeing Ipswich win, again and again @BBCWYS #lufc”

@Garymarshall_85 wrote: “Ipswich are just destined to go up. I’ve never seen a team get so much luck in one season. It’s just their year! #lufc”

@JGoodaire wrote: “Never known a more jammy side than Ipswich but I guess you make your own luck over to us #lufc”

