Leeds United’s summer signing will hope to prove the difference as Daniel Farke’s side push for promotion again.

A former manager of Joe Rothwell believes the midfielder is exactly what Leeds United need to break down defensively solid teams - an issue Daniel Farke struggled to address last season.

Rothwell was announced as Leeds’ third summer arrival earlier this month after the agreement of a season-long loan from Bournemouth, with the 29-year-old hoping to aid Farke’s promotion push after being part of the Southampton side that denied him that triumph in May. He didn’t play a direct part in that play-off final but four goals in 17 appearances helped put the Saints in a position where they could join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top-flight.

Leeds had hoped to avoid the drama of play-off football altogether and after going top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Millwall in March, were widely expected to hold their nerve. But a dismal run of two wins from their final eight games burst the promotion bubble and an inability to break down stern defences proved fatal.

A three-game winless run in April saw Leeds score just once and consecutive blanks at home to Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers saw old issues resurface, with the attacking flair of Farke’s side unable to open up gaps in deep-lying teams. Rothwell will hope to make the difference in those moments and Michael Appleton, who coached the midfielder at Oxford United, believes the on-loan man is perfectly-suited to do exactly that.

"You're going to need running power to play for Daniel and Joe has got that in abundance," Appleton told Leeds Live. "He's got that energy that teams like Leeds need because they're a target. The reality is Leeds in the Championship are a target because everyone wants to beat them.

"He will give them that energy and directness that teams need to break the deadlock. Most teams at Elland Road will defend with a low block and when you've got that, sometimes you need something different and someone who can go past one or two players and Joe has got that."

Leeds fans got an early look at what Rothwell will bring to the squad, with the on-loan midfielder making his unofficial debut during Friday’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Harrogate Town. The former Blackburn Rovers man looked to have settled into things with relative ease and was regularly looking forward when in possession.

That is something Farke will want from his No.8 next season, with Glen Kamara unplayable at times but also guilty of being a little conservative on the ball. The Finland international has since joined Stade Rennais in a deal worth around £8m, with the more attacking central midfielder now expected to contribute more going forward.

Leeds are expected to go back into the market and replace Kamara, with Rothwell brought in as competition for the 28-year-old initially, although it is not yet clear if Farke plans to change formation permanently next season and that could influence recruitment. The German opted to play a back-three against Harrogate and so it will be interesting to see if he follows through with that while in his homeland.