Leeds United are on course to win the Championship title but things can change in an instant and Daniel Farke knows it.

For Leeds United, it seems no praise is too high. Championship title favourites, a near certainty for promotion, up there with the division’s best ever outfits and akin to an established mid-table Premier League team.

Leeds have long been tipped for promotion at the second time of asking but as Daniel Farke’s side reach new heights on the pitch, outside opinion is becoming more overwhelmingly positive off it. They are 14 unbeaten in the league, they’ve scored 18 without reply in the last six, a goal difference of +47 is 17 higher than Burnley’s and more than double Sheffield United’s.

Such has been Leeds’ recent dominance that Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was the latest to preach their title credentials. An attempt at mind games it might be but the 57-year-old was not wrong in admitting his Yorkshire rivals have been ‘smashing everybody here, there and everywhere.’ On current form, they are the cream of the Championship by a margin.

And yet their points margin - the only margin that bears any significance come May - is still fine. Leeds are two points clear of Sheffield United and five ahead of Burnley in third. They could drop into second before even kicking a ball against Sunderland and, though current form suggests it is unlikely, could be out of the automatic promotion places altogether - a feeling they haven’t felt since early December - before stepping foot on the Bramall Lane turf.

And while much of that is down to the scheduling, with Leeds not in action until Monday evening for the next two weeks, it is a reminder of how quickly things can change. The discourse surrounding Farke’s side would suggest they are beyond catching, the reality is they could be needing snookers before this month is over.

"If we stop winning points we'll finish with 69 and won't even finish in the top six," Farke said after Wednesday’s win at Watford, a night in which the away-end songbook would suggest fans are growing increasingly confident of promotion. "We have to stay on it. If we get over confident or think we're too good for something then we can't win anything in this league.

“In comparison to many other teams and in the history of Leeds we're probably on a record run but you're just judged after 46. We have to use this momentum and we want to keep going. So far, so good. 69 points is outstanding but the judgement is just there in May when we've played 46 games. We want to stay on it. Momentum can change. We also need a bit of luck in terms of no injuries."

There is little to suggest Leeds will drop off so spectacularly, even if points are dropped in admittedly difficult games against Sheffield United, Sunderland and then West Brom. Farke has a squad deep enough to manage minutes, therefore reducing the risk of injury, while the intense competition for places is keeping everyone sharp in a way that was possibly lacking a year ago.

Leeds are far more balanced, with Dan James and Jayden Bogle combining to make the right-hand side more dangerous than it ever was last season. Farke also has flexibility in midfield, evidenced by his decision to switch between Joe Rothwell and Ilia Gruev in recent weeks.

But things can change quickly and Leeds fans know all-too-well that nothing is won until May. Farke’s game-by-game message might not get hearts racing, but if it gets the job done few will complain.