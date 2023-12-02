Daniel Farke had a lot of decisions to make when he first arrived at Elland Road.

Since Daniel Farke arrived at Leeds United in July, a lot of tough calls have been made for the greater good of the club's future. The German arrived with all hope of pulling the Whites out of their rut following their relegation from the Premier League.

Before Farke could focus on tackling the tricky season in the Championship, decisions had to be made within the first team. A bulk of players left Elland Road in the summer transfer window, including 11 loanees, as a major personnel shift got underway.

One thing has been highlighted about Farke since he took the Leeds job — he 'does not appear to be prone to sentimentality.' Phil Hay has revealed that the new Whites boss was the reason Adam Forshaw left the club for good in the summer.

The 32-year-old parted ways with Leeds as a free agent after five years of service to the team, despite having the potential to fight with them in the Championship this season.

In one of his latest for The Athletic, Hay has reported that Farke 'was the reason' Forshaw was not given another crack at Elland Road. The midfielder and the club had arranged terms for the player to re-sign with a new deal on reduced wages but the new manager wasn't convinced.

Farke was aware of Forshaw's injury history and wanted the Liverpool-born ace to prove himself in some training sessions first. Forshaw was 'reluctant' to do so without being guaranteed a contract afterwards, especially with other clubs enquiring about him.

In the end, a new deal was not to be and Forshaw signed for Norwich City as a free agent, while Leeds looked elsewhere to bolster their engine room.