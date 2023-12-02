Glen Kamara makes Leeds United declaration following Rangers move and salutes 'wizard'

Glen Kamara has made a declaration about how he now feels at Leeds United where the summer signing has saluted an Elland Road ‘wizard’.

Kamara joined Leeds from Rangers in the summer but signed for the Whites following a disrupted pre-season with the Ibrox giants where he trained alone following illness and amid enquiries about his future. Kamara, though, has now played the full duration of four of United’s last five games and the 28-year-old Finland international says he now finally feels fully settled at Elland Road.

"I feel like I am at home now a little bit more than I did in the beginning,” said Kamara to LUTV, reflecting on his first three months with the Whites. "It's always different to come to a new team and settle in but everyone has been fantastic from the fans to the players to the manager and I am feeling like I am at home. I didn't have the best of pre-seasons but I am feeling a lot more fitter, I am feeling a bit more confident and I am just looking forward to every other game that comes by. I am happy here."

Kamara once again lined up in the middle of the park for Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Swansea City in which a 3-1 victory sealed a sixth consecutive home win for Daniel Farke’s now third-placed side. Goals from Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Dan James eventually sunk the Swans, Rutter netting a brilliant second for Leeds after latching on to a superb Ethan Ampadu through ball.

HOME SWEET HOME: Leeds United summer signing Glen Kamara at Elland Road during Wednesday night's Championship victory against Swansea City.

Rutter then showed exquisite control to pluck the ball out of the sky before holding off Swans defender Bashir Humphries and then applying a neat finish into the bottom right corner of the net. Rutter then treated Elland Road to a new ‘wizard’ celebration with an imaginary wand that Kamara felt was quite fitting.

Asked if Rutter was a wizard, Kamara laughed before reasoning: “In his own way! But he is a fantastic player, a great touch for the goal as well. He's been working really hard, he's been assisting a lot of people as well so I am delighted for him."