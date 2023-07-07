Leeds United are already hard at work as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship.

It has already been a busy summer at Elland Road, with the Whites taking their time in finding a new manager ahead of eventually appointing Daniel Farke earlier this week. The former Norwich City boss knows what it takes to win promotion from the second tier having done it twice, and he will want to avoid wasting any time this summer.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Phillips interest

Farke is said to have set his eyes on Liverpool star Nat Phillips ahead of the new season.

While plenty of exits are likely, Leeds will also need to make signings of their own this summer, and according to The Athletic, Farke wants to sign Reds star Phillips in a deal potentially worth as much as £10million. Phillips spent time on loan at Bournemouth last year, but it was his spell with Stuttgart in 2019 that reportedly caught Farke’s eye.

Whether Leeds will spend that much on one player this summer is another question, but they should have the cash given some of the likely sales.

Midfield priorities

Elsewhere, The Athletic are also claiming that Leeds want to prioritise strengthening their midfield ahead of the new season.

Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer is said to be an option, though the Sky Blues are likely to command a decent fee given the midfielder scored and assisted more than 10 goals last season. Though, Leeds can save cash on secondary target Han-Noah Massengo, a 21-year-old midfielder who is currently a free agent.