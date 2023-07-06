Daniel Farke was an obvious choice for a club that could learn to embrace the obvious with far greater frequency. Leeds could stand accused of ignoring the obvious in favour of a more left-field idea on a number of occasions over the past few years. There's an internal recognition, now, that seeking to be clever did not always yield clever results.

Marcelo Bielsa, obviously, was a shot in the dark because who knew how it would work out for a man with some dramatic break-ups on his CV. It worked out just fine, though.

Jesse Marsch, as a mid-season appointment at any relegation-threatened Premier League club, was certainly not an obvious or traditional route to take even before you consider his suitability or lack thereof as a Bielsa successor. Though under the American's tenure the Whites did stay up in his first few months, he was gone before he could celebrate a Leeds anniversary.

When Marsch went, a relegation fire-fighter wasn't Leeds' first thought, it was 'who is doing well right now in Europe?' and a list of exciting but ultimately unattainable targets was drawn up. Andoni Iraola? Respectfully declined to force his way out of Rayo Vallecano. Arne Slot? No chance.

Perhaps it was at that point that Sam Allardyce, or someone with that level of English footballing crisis experience, someone a bit more obvious, should have been targeted. Javi Gracia, though a perfectly sensible coach with knowledge of the Premier League, was hardly a name that sprang to the lips when news of Marsch's sacking first broke.

When Leeds did do the obvious thing, they did it at the least obvious time. Four games wasn't enough, Allardyce wasn't able to produce a miracle and relegation wasn't averted.

Seeking to appoint their fourth manager of the post Bielsa era, which is still only 16 months old, Leeds and their incoming owners 49ers Enterprises opted for a rigorous and structured approach to recruitment. First impressions matter and the investment vehicle know how crucial it is to get this one right. A long stay in the EFL is not on their agenda, for many good reasons.

TRANSFER INVOLVEMENT - Daniel Farke will take a significant amount of responsibility for Leeds United's summer transfer window activity

It has to be said that what Paraag Marathe and Angus Kinnear ended up with, in terms of a decision, is something they could quite easily have landed on without such an in-depth process, without much in the way of disapproval from supporters. Farke's Championship record with Norwich alone marks him out as the most obvious candidate of those whose names emerged, if the immediate job is regaining Premier League status.

But even if Farke has been appointed at a later date than anyone would have wanted, his coming through a methodical process and the way in which he stood out at the various stages, should be reassuring for a fanbase hungry to be reunited with good football and the winning feeling. It's been a while and Marathe, who evidently wanted to be utterly convinced, is utterly convinced that Farke is the man to bring it all back to Elland Road. There were, apparently, no red flags or sticking points, nothing that leapt out from the German's spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach or his time at Norwich, that made him any less obvious an appointment.

And with a manager in place thoughts that, let's be honest, already turned to incoming transfer business and squad building prior to his arrival, slipped into fifth gear.

This is where Leeds could also sprinkle a little of that obvious magic. Charlie Cresswell, who added Championship experience with a play-off hopeful to the clear potential he holds, has the look of a no-brainer when it comes to squad retention and playing time next season. An older-head next to a young-gun was the perfect recipe at centre-back for Bielsa's promotion team. The thought of Cresswell developing alongside Liam Cooper or Max Wober should raise few alarm bells.

One of the features of Farke's Norwich that fans and pundits highlighted as key was the presence of young, energetic, mobile full-backs bombing up and down the flank and getting involved in attacks. Cody Drameh, fresh from yet another impressive loan in the Championship, one that brought a promotion to boot, come on down. A fresh contract would need to be accompanied with some sort of assurance regarding game time, because Drameh doesn't just need to play, he's earned the right and will get minutes elsewhere if Leeds can't offer them. It feels obvious. He and Luke Ayling would be a fine right-back pairing. Either would represent a perfectly good option in the second tier. If Roma are in any way serious about Rasmus Kristensen, the pathway would suddenly be a lot clearer for an undoubted talent with a high ceiling.

In the transfer market itself there are obvious wins to be had. Left-back is in need of urgent attention - when is it not? - and Junior Firpo's time is surely up, so Ryan Manning, who is somehow on a free after a terrific season with Swansea, would make sense. Charlie Taylor could be tempted by a starring role in the Championship, because starts in the Premier League are not likely to come easily for him and before you click the angry face emoji or the snake that some have posted in response to his mention, might a second chance not be possible if he can provide an explanation or mitigation for his 2017 refusal to play? Memories are long in Leeds, but Taylor is older now and, with any luck, a bit wiser. Even if there is no way back with the fanbase for that particular left-back, his profile as a Championship title winner and steady-as-they-come defender is the kind of obvious addition the side needs. If not him, then someone of that ilk.

As for a goalkeeper, names like Karl Darlow and Angus Gunn, players previously linked more than once to this club, make sense.

Further forward is where Nick Hammond and Farke might be more likely to exercise a little more imagination.

Imagination is exciting. Signings like Raphinha, out of the blue, are intoxicating and that was where Victor Orta's obsessive coverage of global football came good for Leeds. The Brazilian is an outlier because £17m wingers who quickly become £50m wingers are not the norm, but Farke knows from experience that foreign markets can unearth gems. Emi Buendia was certainly one of those.

This summer's transfer theme is yet to show itself - Leeds' priority will be to clear the decks of the players with futures elsewhere - but it certainly won't be categorised by a certain energy drink this time around. Remember the ‘best of the Championship’ theme that was set out at the start of the window following promotion? That theme quickly went out the window as it became clear that Leeds could get internationals from Europe’s top leagues. Alas, this current window will almost certainly close with Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente joining Raphinha in the club’s list of former players.

Much will depend on who can be convinced to stay. Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison would be the signings of the summer for any Championship side and some top flight outfits. If it can be done, their retention would be an enormous coup for Leeds, it would show ambition on the part of the club and imagination on the part of the player. Keep them and the more there is to play with to improve other areas, the more ambition and imagination could be shown with a number nine, for example, or an attacking midfielder.

