Leeds United are 38 games into their Championship campaign and Daniel Farke might finally be able to name his strongest possible line-up soon. As is so often the case, injury issues have kept first-team regulars out of action across the season but an impressive squad depth has ensured standards rarely drop.

A big miss in recent weeks has been Ethan Ampadu but following confirmation the Welshman has been in full team training since last Friday, fans might get a look at the midfield pairing they’ve wanted all season. The Welshman has only started alongside Ao Tanaka once, against Derby County, but changes elsewhere meant it was not Leeds’ strongest side.

While Ampadu is not expected to start against Swansea City on Saturday, his return will give Farke an almost fully clean bill of health going into his side’s final eight games. And the YEP has drawn up what it thinks is his strongest possible starting line-up.

GK: Illan Meslier The only squad member to play every league minute so far this season. Farke has stayed loyal to the French goalkeeper during difficult times this season and, despite some high-profile errors, he is Leeds' best option between the posts.

RB: Jayden Bogle Will have his hat in the ring for Player of the Season barring a major drop in form, having scored his fifth goal of the campaign at QPR before the break. Has two assists to boot and providing the kind of attacking threat from right-back Leeds lacked last term.

CB: Joe Rodon Virtually ever-present, starting every Championship game and coming off just once, for five minutes during September's 1-0 defeat to Burnley. Has been an absolute rock at the back. Could probably do with a few more goals, given his physicality.

CB: Pascal Struijk Can go a little under the radar at times, such is the nature of his defending, but undoubtedly among the Championship's top centre-backs. Crucial in building from the back and the go-to man for a set-piece goals.

LB: Junior Firpo Leeds' joint-most creative player with nine assists alongside Dan James, and has three goals too. A massive attacking threat and so incredibly hard for opposition wingers to follow when he drifts into inside-left positions. Been solid defensively.