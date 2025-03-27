Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s return to action at home to Swansea City.

Leeds United have welcomed a trio of senior players back into team training during the international break but face a late call on an attacking star for the Swansea City game.

Ethan Ampadu, Patrick Bamford and Max Wober have all trained at Thorp Arch as they return from their respective injuries. Boss Daniel Farke has described Ampadu's return as a major boost and is already planning to include the club captain in the squad for Saturday's Elland Road clash.

But Willy Gnonto will face a late fitness test having returned to the club early from international action. The winger was involved in Italy Under 21s' clash with the Netherlands but limped out of action right at the end of the first half with an ankle injury.

Farke says Leeds have been hard at work since the middle of last week after giving the remaining players some time to rest and recover following a hectic period of Championship fixtures.

"It was good to have the chance to recharge a little bit, but from the middle of last week to have a bit more time on the training pitch," he said.

"We trained with a small group in the beginning, not that easy to work on team tactical stuff. We've used our Under 21s to have a proper amount of numbers. It's always a bit tricky, from Tuesday on the lads were slowly coming back. We're still without a few players even today."

The break has allowed Farke to welcome back Ampadu from a knee injury that has kept him out of five games and Bamford has trained again following a hamstring issue sustained on New Year's Day. Wober is coming back from knee surgery and trained for the first time on Thursday.

"Some good news in terms of the injured players," he said.

“Max Wober was first time back in team training today, it will be a while before he's match fit but it's good to have him back. Obviously for Patrick it was beneficial to have two weeks on the training ground.

“Ethan is back in team training since last Friday. Pretty good in these terms. A bit more like one or two weeks earlier than was expected, so of course a big boost. He normally returns back pretty quickly and takes his rehab work seriously. I spoke a lot about his value for us as a group and his value as a player."

As for Gnonto, Farke is not yet certain if the Italian will be available for Saturday but he remains hopeful.

"The players who are back from international duties we have no concerns apart from Willy Gnonto," said the German. "Junior will arrive here in the late afternoon and we'll assess him. The first feedback is that there's no new injury from him.

"We will see. With Willy it's an ankle injury. He arrived here on Sunday. Since then assessment, treatment, rehab work. Today we tried to involve him in a light session. It will be a late decision.

“He was in a good shape and you want to involve him as much as possible, he was there with a really good second half in the last game.

“We won't do anything stupid but I hope to have him at least available for the squad. The final test will be tomorrow. He hasn't had any team training with duels so far. Not perfect that he missed the last five days of training."