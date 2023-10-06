Former Leeds United star Tyler Adams left the club under a could this summer and his integration at Bournemouth continues to be hampered by injury.

Leeds United will look to make it four wins from their last six matches when Bristol City come calling at Elland Road this weekend.

The Whites enjoyed two 3-0 wins over Millwall and Watford respectively, either side of a goalless draw at Hull City, but were beaten 3-1 at Southampton last weekend. They hit back with a 1-0 home win over QPR and are back at home on Saturday in their final game ahead of the international break.

Here's your Friday evening round-up.

Injury woes worsen for £23m Leeds United departure

Life on the south coast appears to be going from bad to worse for ex-Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams as the Bournemouth star suffered a further blow in his latest injury setback. The American's £20million move back to the Premier League was one of the summer's biggest transfer stories after he initially looked set for a move to Chelsea before it collapsed. Leeds United chief Angus Kinnear made it clear that Adams had left on a sour note once the move to Bournemouth was completed.

The 24-year-old made his comeback from a lengthy hamstring problem last week with a cameo Carabao Cup appearance for Andoni Iraola's side but it was revealed last weekend he had suffered a set-back after missing the visit of Arsenal. Now he has suffered a further blow with Iraola admitting surgery could be needed.

Iraola said: “With Tyler, we don’t expect him soon. We are asking different specialists to take the best route we can. We still haven’t decided, but whatever the solution we take, we don’t expect him soon on the pitch. It is a problem with the same hamstring that he arrived with. He did not feel well after he played some minutes against Stoke.

“He tried it, but he didn’t have good sensations. Now we’ve stopped because it didn’t feel right, so we have to think about another solution. I think even surgery is not out of the question. It is a possibility because we have to make sure that once we have him, we have him without any issue, 100 per cent. We have to take a decision and make sure we do the right thing. We are analysing everything now.”

Daniel Farke speaks out on Helder Costa departure

Daniel Farke wished Helder Costa all the best (Image: Getty Images)

Leeds manager Daniel Farke labelled Helder Costa a 'great guy' after the club confirmed the termination of the winger's contract by mutual consent today.

The 29-year-old was due to depart the club in the summer having made his desire to leave clear but an expected deal with a Saudi club didn't materialise. Since then, Costa has been training individually and with the club's under-21 squad.