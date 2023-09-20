Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Hull City as trio score 8/10 but one 5

Ten-men Leeds United took a goalless draw from an eventful clash at Wednesday night’s Championship hosts Hull City – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds had nine attempts at goal in the first half compared to Hull's two but the Whites were unable to make a breakthrough as Tigers keeper Ryan Allsop made two particularly strong saves on his debut for the hosts.

The custodian first denied Georginio Rutter who was played clean through on goal by Crysencio Summerville who had been brought on in the 21st minute to replace the injured Willy Gnonto.

The lively Summerville was then denied himself by an outstanding save by Allsop to somehow keep out his stinging volley after a neat Rutter lay off.

Leeds continued where they left off after the interval and immediately threatened as shots from both Summerville and Dan James were blocked.

Yet the Whites were dealt a hammer blow on the hour marker when Joe Rodon, who had already been booked, took out Aaron Connolly near the centre circle and was given his marching orders for a second booking.

Despite being a man down, Leeds continued to create chances but Hull missed an absolute sitter in the closing stages as substitute Adama Traore could only smash a shot against the post when presented with an open goal by Connolly’s pull back.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the goalless draw at MKM Stadium.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Didn't have many saves to make but did well with crosses and anything he needed to do. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 6 - Had some difficulties with tricky customer Jaden, rallied in the second half and helped Leeds push forward but was wasteful in a good position. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - It would be harsh to dock him points on the red because the first yellow was soft. Second was a rare error, had been tremendous for the vast majority. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales